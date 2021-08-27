Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10. 449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

