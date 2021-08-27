Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 34,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,428. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth $379,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.