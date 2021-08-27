Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

