Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the July 29th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,355. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

