Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Down 68.9% in August

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE JTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
