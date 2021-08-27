Nvwm LLC Sells 6,404 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.78. 259,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $411.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,316,255 shares of company stock worth $3,391,252,866 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.