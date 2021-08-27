NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $222.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $223.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

