nYFI Hits Market Capitalization of $347,421.77 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $347,421.77 and $48.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

