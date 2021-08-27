Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $278,102.24 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -36.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.