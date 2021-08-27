Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Up to $20.85

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $21.57. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 526,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $10,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

