OAX Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $15.02 million and $190,132.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

