OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Shares Up 1.3%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

OERLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

