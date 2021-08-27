OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

OGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OGC stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

