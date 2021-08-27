Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 39,600 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

