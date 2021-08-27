ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $9,377.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 82.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.03 or 0.99974918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009091 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.55 or 0.00606593 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.