Oikos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,267.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $20,267.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00153167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.37 or 0.99900155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.00995691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.14 or 0.06499408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,992,245 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

