OKCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $329,910.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $329,910.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,074.96 or 0.99961408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00067721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009312 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00605966 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,096,781 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

