Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.78. The stock had a trading volume of 438,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $292.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

