Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $287.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.