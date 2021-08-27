Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $198.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

