Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.14

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 66743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.