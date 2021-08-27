Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

