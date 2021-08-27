Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $77.74 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

