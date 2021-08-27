Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

