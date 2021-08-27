Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

