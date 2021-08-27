Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Omnicell worth $67,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 64.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

