Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

