Omnitude 24 Hour Volume Reaches $441,035.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $694,867.40 and $441,035.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

