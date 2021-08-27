ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Jayesh Sahasi Sells 75,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 966,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

