ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

