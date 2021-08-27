OneRoot Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $84,462.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $555,289.58 and $84,462.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

