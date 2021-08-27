OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter valued at $666,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,552. OneSmart International Education Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.