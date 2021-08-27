Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50.

About Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.