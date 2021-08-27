Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.96 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $901.86 million and approximately $142.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00094564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00288245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047184 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

