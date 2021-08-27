Open Platform Price Tops $0.0039 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $4.16 million and $153,326.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

