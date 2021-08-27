Opium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $103.43 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Opium has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $103.43 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00153655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,181.02 or 1.00736899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.01039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.06716011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

