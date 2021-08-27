Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.31

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of analysts have commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $709.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

