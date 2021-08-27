Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,676 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in CRH by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.02. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.