Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after buying an additional 87,967 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.89. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

