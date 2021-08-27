Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,892 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

