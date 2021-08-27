Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

