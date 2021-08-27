Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

