Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Novanta worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

