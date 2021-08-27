Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $299.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.