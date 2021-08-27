Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $134.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

