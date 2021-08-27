Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 792,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,584,000 after buying an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

NYSE CNI opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.28. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

