Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Natera by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,203.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $19,944,258. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.97 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

