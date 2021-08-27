Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 948 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $109.67 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

