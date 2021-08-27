Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.57. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

