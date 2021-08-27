Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

